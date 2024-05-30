Randy Orton's unfortunate WWE streak revealed ahead of SmackDown

WWE Superstar Randy Orton's unfortunate losing streak has come to light ahead of this week's Friday Night SmackDown. This development came after the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

The Viper faced Gunther in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament. The former longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion secured a win over Orton in controversial fashion. The Ring General resorted to roll-up pin; however, the 14-time World Champion's shoulders were off the mat during the pinfall.

Per CageMatch.net, The Apex Predator just can't seem to catch a break and is struggling to find a singles win at premium live events. Ortan has lost his last five singles PLE outings, including an upset at the hands of Gunther at King and Queen of the Ring. Randy Orton last tasted PLE glory against Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend, all the way back at WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

Triple H confirms Randy Orton is hurt at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

The 14-time World Champion delivered a stellar performance against The Imperium leader in Saudi Arabia. Orton took some pretty nasty bumps on his back and fans have been concerned about him since he came back from an 18-month absence at last year's Survivor Series.

After his match against Gunther, The Viper was seen limping and was carried by WWE officials on the ramp. In a backstage interview with Byron Saxton, Triple H mentioned that Randy Orton was "banged up" during his match against the 36-year-old star.

"I think, having seen Randy back here (backstage), he is pretty banged up, both his knee and his back. I think it is going to be a moment or two before he is ready to step back into the ring with Gunther, but when he is, let's go," said The Game.

The Cerebral Assassin also noted that the 44-year-old WWE Superstar would get another shot at facing Gunther following the controversial end in Saudi Arabia. It remains to be seen if Orton appears on this week's SmackDown to address what went down at King and Queen of the Ring.

