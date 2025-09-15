Randy Orton's wife Kim makes major family announcement 

Randy Orton has been the topic of much discussion over the past few weeks, given his current role in WWE, but it seems that outside of the ring, he has a lot to celebrate.Orton and his wife, Kim Kessler, have three sons and a daughter together, and Kim recently shared on Instagram that her son Michael had landed a role in a new movie.&quot;Go check out my baby @michaelkessler24 in the Jester 2 playing today and tomorrow only in theaters. We’re so excited and proud to watch you in your FIRST movie role,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKessler noted that the movie is only playing in theatres for the next two days, so fans will need to act fast.Michael is Kim's oldest son from a relationship before she met Randy Orton. Michael was born back in 2002, closely followed by Robbie in October 2004 and Anthony in April 2010. This means that by the time Orton and Kessler married in 2015, he was already 13 years old.The couple has a family of five children, including a daughter named Brooklyn, and Randy has an older daughter from his previous marriage, Alana, born in 2008.Michael is now 22 years old, and it seems that he has opted to carve out a path in the acting business, something that Orton could give him some pointers on, given that he has been part of several movies.What's next for Randy Orton?Randy Orton appears to have been written off WWE TV following his attack at the hands of Drew McIntyre on SmackDown, when Cody Rhodes made his return.Rhodes will now face McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza on Saturday, but there is the option that Orton could make himself part of the show, since The Viper has never missed a chance to exact some revenge.Several stars have called out Triple H for his treatment of Randy Orton, so it will be interesting to see what is next for him.