Randy Orton's wife Kim posts behind the scenes video

Randy Orton's wife, Kim, has shared a behind-the-scenes video of her husband on social media. It makes for quite a funny moment for the star and his wife.

Orton had a big match at Saturday Night's Main Event, where he faced Drew McIntyre. It was the match that everyone had been waiting for, and he got the win in the end, but was attacked by Logan Paul soon after. He was also aided by Jelly Roll, who was ringside, helping Orton during the match, but was hit by a Claymore from Drew McIntyre.

Randy Orton has a bus to travel on when the road is closed, and it seems to be shared with his wife, Kim, who has accompanied him on the road at this time. The Instagram video shared by her featured him walking down the bus corridor toward her. A filter was added to the video, which made the corridor sway, and Orton sway with it, creating a hilarious effect that the fans of the Viper and Kim herself seemed to enjoy quite a bit.

"Bus life," She captioned the video, she captioned the video,

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll are teaming up

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll have been announced to be teaming with each other soon, with the stars working together to take on the team of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

After being attacked by McIntyre, Roll made his intentions clear, and Orton didn't waste any time in making the match happen. The two even appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show, which Roll was hosting. They ended up fighting Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre there, with Paul going through the table thanks to a chokeslam.

The feud has heated up heading into SummerSlam at this point, and fans will have to wait and see what happens.

