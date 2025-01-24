  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Randy Orton
  • Randy Orton's wife, Kim, posts update before WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton's wife, Kim, posts update before WWE SmackDown

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 24, 2025 02:06 GMT
There
There's an update (Image credit: WWE.com)

Randy Orton has not been seen in WWE after his injury. However, now there are some updates. His wife, Kim Orton, has posted on Instagram.

Orton suffered a severe attack from Kevin Owens, who hit him with a package piledriver. The injury has kept him out of action since November 2024, but according to recent reports, the star is expected to return around the Royal Rumble.

While his wife shared some pictures of them for Christmas, he has been out of the spotlight, and fans have not seen the multi-time WWE Champion. Now, though, a day before SmackDown, that's changed.

also-read-trending Trending

Kim Orton shared pictures with her husband from an elevator. Randy looks fit and seems ready for a return. Given that SmackDown before Saturday Night's Main Event is a big show, a potential comeback may be on the cards.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

On the other hand, WWE may also decide to keep him away until the Royal Rumble, at which point he could be a big surprise entrant for the match.

Randy Orton may also return and attack Kevin Owens

While there has been speculation of his return at the Rumble, Randy Orton's return may be quite different.

According to a recent report on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Backstage Pass, Orton's return could involve him interfering in the ladder match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.

"I don't know if both, but I would certainly say with the way the injury angle went down, he [Orton] has to come back for Kevin Owens. He can't just enter the Rumble as a surprise and forget about everything. So I'd say if he's in Indianapolis for the pay-per-view, likely look for him during that ladder match."

It remains to be seen how Randy Orton chooses to return.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी