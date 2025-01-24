Randy Orton has not been seen in WWE after his injury. However, now there are some updates. His wife, Kim Orton, has posted on Instagram.

Orton suffered a severe attack from Kevin Owens, who hit him with a package piledriver. The injury has kept him out of action since November 2024, but according to recent reports, the star is expected to return around the Royal Rumble.

While his wife shared some pictures of them for Christmas, he has been out of the spotlight, and fans have not seen the multi-time WWE Champion. Now, though, a day before SmackDown, that's changed.

Kim Orton shared pictures with her husband from an elevator. Randy looks fit and seems ready for a return. Given that SmackDown before Saturday Night's Main Event is a big show, a potential comeback may be on the cards.

On the other hand, WWE may also decide to keep him away until the Royal Rumble, at which point he could be a big surprise entrant for the match.

Randy Orton may also return and attack Kevin Owens

While there has been speculation of his return at the Rumble, Randy Orton's return may be quite different.

According to a recent report on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Backstage Pass, Orton's return could involve him interfering in the ladder match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.

"I don't know if both, but I would certainly say with the way the injury angle went down, he [Orton] has to come back for Kevin Owens. He can't just enter the Rumble as a surprise and forget about everything. So I'd say if he's in Indianapolis for the pay-per-view, likely look for him during that ladder match."

It remains to be seen how Randy Orton chooses to return.

