Randy Orton's wife, Kim, posts update before WWE SummerSlam

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 02, 2025 14:19 GMT
Randy Orton will team up with Jelly Roll at WWE SummerSlam (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Randy Orton's wife, Kim Orton, has posted an update before the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The Viper will be in action in a tag team match.

Orton will team up with Jelly Roll for his in-ring debut. They will face the team of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. On the final SmackDown before SummerSlam, Orton and Roll engaged in an intense brawl with McIntyre and Paul.

On Instagram, Kim provided an update on Orton's physique, showing off his back before the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

"Daddy big back. SummerSlam ready," wrote Kim.

Check out Kim's post on Instagram:

Earlier this year, Orton was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. He unsuccessfully challenged John Cena for the title at the Backlash Premium Live Event.

Cena walked out victorious and got his hand raised after multiple run-ins and an interference by R-Truth.

Bill Apter discussed Jelly Roll teaming up with Randy Orton

Bill Apter opened up about Jelly Roll teaming up with Randy Orton, stating that he wasn't against the idea of the musician stepping inside the squared circle.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter said that he was okay with Roll rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in the business. He said:

"After seeing him, I'm not against Jelly Roll being part of this thing. Because it looks like he's probably been a wrestling fan his whole life, and then, like Logan Paul, who got it right away, I have the feeling that Jelly Roll already gets it, and can probably work at this point."
The tag team match for SummerSlam was set up after the back-and-forth issues between the two teams. Roll was attacked by Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event XL and was taken out courtesy of a brutal Claymore.

Randy Orton and Roll will aim for a big win at SummerSlam 2025.

