Randy Orton's wife reacts to recent personal claim from The Viper

WWE star Randy Orton's wife, Kim Orton, hilariously reacted to a personal claim by The Viper. Orton is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Bash in Berlin on August 31.

The Legend Killer recently appeared on Cody Rhodes' What Do You Wanna Talk About? show and discussed his love for the video game Elden Ring. He claimed that he lets his wife buy stuff on Amazon while he sinks hours into the game. Kim Orton reacted to the 14-time World Champion's claim on her Instagram story today and stated that her husband can play as many video games as he wants.

"He can play his games all he wants," she wrote.

Kim Orton reacts to her husband's claim about video games on Instagram.

Gunther defeated Randy Orton to win the King of the Ring Tournament in May and earn a title shot as well. He went on to defeat Damian Priest at WWE SummerSlam to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Orton has been given a shot at the title due to the controversial finish at King and Queen of the Ring earlier this year.

Former WWE star would want to reunite with Randy Orton if he returned

Matt Riddle disclosed that he would want to reunite with Randy Orton and reform RK-Bro if he were to return to the company.

The Original Bro was released last year and has continued his wrestling career on the independent scene. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former champion stated he would want to bring RK-Bro back if he got the opportunity to return to WWE.

"If I went back tomorrow I'd wanna reconnect RK-Bro up, give Randy's back a little break, you know?" Riddle said. "Oh, dude, his nutritionist, what a guy! What a guy! Randy's nutritionist, this goes off to you!" [From 05:37 – 05:53]

Orton also got emotional during his appearance on Cody Rhodes' show and shared that he was proud of The American Nightmare. It will be interesting to see if the 44-year-old can defeat Gunther to become the World Heavyweight Champion at the premium live event at the end of the month.

