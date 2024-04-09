Randy Orton's wife sends five-word message after WrestleMania XL loss

Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul were an interesting pairing. WWE was certainly well aware of what each of the individuals who competed for the United States Championship at WrestleMania was capable of.

Logan Paul managed to steal a win after Randy Orton hit an RKO on Kevin Owens. The Viper should be commended for his exceptional in-ring work as a babyface while retaining many of the heel characteristic traits the WWE Universe grew to love him for. Orton's wife Kim is pleased with his performance.

Sharing a picture of the two on Instagram, Kim Orton claimed that the 14-time World Champion "crushed" yet another WrestleMania showing. This was his 19th appearance at The Showcase of The Immortals.

"@randyorton you crushed another Wrestlemania baby ♥️," wrote Kim.

Check out her Instagram post below:

During the Triple Threat Contest, popular streamer IShowSpeed attempted to distract The Apex Predator but to no avail. The latter showed glimmers of his anger, nailing Speed with an RKO on the commentator's table.

After winding up fighting one another despite showing incredible tag team chemistry of late, it remains to be seen if Kevin Owens and Randy Orton team up again.

Randy Orton wants to surpass one of The Undertaker's records at WWE WrestleMania

The Undertaker is best known for his 21-0 win streak until WrestleMania 29, before falling to Brock Lesnar in 2014. He has an overall win-loss record of 25-2 on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Perhaps little do people know that he holds another major record when it comes to sports entertainment spectacular. The Phenom has competed in a total of 27 matches at The Show of Shows in his 30-year career.

Speaking to ESPN ahead of WrestleMania XL, Randy Orton expressed a desire to break The Undertaker's record. Presently, he is behind The Deadman and Triple H:

"I have been around for a long time. This will be my 19th WrestleMania. There are two guys who have performed at more WrestleManias than me," said Orton. "The Undertaker at 27 WrestleManias and Triple H at 23. Then you have Randy Orton at 19. I’m in a nice little group of people there, those are some cool names. I want to be around. To me, if I can beat Undertaker’s record of 27 WrestleManias and still be healthy and feeling good, to me, that’s my goal." [H/T: Fightful]

According to The Viper, he has at least another 10 years to go in WWE. So long as he stays healthy, perhaps Orton might just be the only remaining veteran who can achieve this incredible feat.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Would you like to see Randy Orton and Kevin Owens continue as a tag team on SmackDown? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion