Randy Orton's wife sends a special message to the 14-time WWE world champion on his birthday

Randy Orton's wife Kim Orton recently took to social media to wish her husband a happy birthday. The 14-time world champion turned 45 years old on Tuesday this week.

The Viper is regarded by many fans, wrestlers, and critics as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He has been a part of WWE for over 20 years and is still in great shape, performing admirably at a high level. He is currently involved in a feud with Kevin Owens, and the two stars will collide at WrestleMania Night One.

April 1st was Randy Orton's birthday, and his wife Kim shared a photo of her with her husband on a yacht on Instagram. She wished him a happy birthday by writing:

"Just wanted to wish the love of my life @randyorton a very happy birthday. Sharing a birthday with you has been my bday gift since the day we met 💕there’s not a person alive that could understand me the way you do and love me the way that you do. I’m so appreciative to you for that. You’re my best friend and you always will be. My heart beats for you my love ♥️."

Check out the post below:

Randy Orton vowed to end Kevin Owen at WrestleMania 41

The Viper and the former Universal Champion used to be friends and tag team partners, but a lot of things changed, and now they are enemies.

After the two stars got into another brawl on SmackDown last week, Randy Orton said in a backstage interview that he's going to end Kevin Owens at The Show of Shows.

"I was out for four freaking months, because Kevin Owens dropped me on my head. Four months, no matches... Now, the match is set. Owens, Orton, WrestleMania. Piledriver versus Punt Kick. But he is just only going to nip, nip, nip, nip away at me until I kick him so hard, come the day, on WrestleMania, grandest stage of all, I am going to send his head clear over the freaking roof," said Orton.

Randy Orton was put on the shelf by Kevin Owens. He'll most likely get his revenge on the latter in a few weeks.

