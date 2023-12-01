Randy Orton's WrestleMania 40 opponent must be the man he last feuded with three years ago, according to fans

The Viper is back in WWE, and the fans are clearly enjoying every second of seeing Randy Orton perform. With WrestleMania season just around the corner, the WWE Universe reacted to Orton's potential opponent, and many wished to see Drew McIntyre in that spot.

Back when WWE and the entire world were struggling to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, Drew McIntyre emerged as a true workhorse for the company, winning the World Title for the first time in his career.

During that phase, McIntyre was involved in a pretty compelling storyline with Randy Orton as they battled for the WWE Championship inside the Thunderdome on multiple occasions.

Fast forward to almost three years later, and McIntyre has become one of RAW's top heels, while Randy Orton remains a highly popular babyface following his return.

Orton is an established star who will be featured prominently at WrestleMania 40, and the Wrestle Features Twitter handle recently asked fans about who they'd like to see The Apex Predator face at The Show of Shows.

As expected, the WWE Universe mentioned several opponents, but Drew McIntyre's name clearly stood out from the pack:

Is McIntyre vs. Orton the ideal WrestleMania match?

A deeper look at the responses revealed some fascinating possibilities. There were people who wanted John Cena and Randy Orton to run back their legendary rivalry once again at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Orton potentially going after one of the two World Champions was also suggested as the veteran star could then bridge the gap with John Cena and Ric Flair to have the most title reigns in history.

The other names that were brought up included Solo Sikoa, Finn Balor, Logan Paul, Gunther, Cody Rhodes, and a few more, as you can view below:

Fans had some fantastic options regarding Orton's WrestleMania 40 rival.

What did Randy Orton do on his first night back on RAW?

After being part of the triumphant men's team that closed out Survivor Series, Randy opened the subsequent RAW episode.

The former WWE Champion was glad to be on TV again and briefly addressed his issues with The Bloodline before Rhea Ripley interrupted him. Mami warned Orton about becoming an enemy of The Judgment Day, and the segment ended with The Viper challenging Dominik Mysterio to a match.

The fans who attended Monday Night RAW also got to witness Randy Orton raise his arms after he defeated Dominik in the final match on the show.

The 43-year-old legend looks better than ever physically and is also getting the deserved love from the crowd.

How should WWE book him on the road to WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

