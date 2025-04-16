Randy Orton’s WWE WrestleMania 41 status disclosed (Exclusive)

WWE hasn't confirmed or denied Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 status at the time of this writing. The Viper was supposed to battle Kevin Owens on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Unfortunately, KO had to pull out of the match due to a neck injury that needed surgery.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes provided a positive update on Orton's WrestleMania 41 status, noting he was almost one hundred percent sure WWE was going to add his match to the card.

"Don't know if it will be Nick Aldis but I'm 99% sure they are gonna add a Randy Orton match to (WrestleMania) Sunday's card. I haven't been able to lock down who the opponent is, which is a good thing. At this point in the game, Bill, I would say you got Randy Orton, unfortunately, in this to-be-determined type of opponent for WrestleMania. You got to try to make the most of it. I would say, right up until he's in the ring, don't announce his opponent." [From 24:05 onwards]

Orton was recently featured on the poster of a major WWE Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen if The Viper will get his opponent for WrestleMania 41 this Friday on SmackDown.

