Triple H unveils Backlash poster; major WWE star is featured

Triple H unveiled the poster for WWE Backlash 2025, and a major star is featured on it. The PLE is scheduled to take place at the Enterprise Center on May 10 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Ad

The King of Kings took to social media today to reveal that Randy Orton was featured on the poster for the event. Backlash 2025 will be taking place in The Viper's hometown, and it appears that the promotion has major plans for him at the show. You can check out the poster for the premium live event in the legend's Instagram post below.

"For every #WrestleMania moment… there is a backlash. #WWEBacklash is live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis on May 10th," he wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Randy Orton was in a personal rivalry with Kevin Owens, and the two stars were supposed to square off at WrestleMania 41. However, Owens was forced to back out of the match due to a neck injury, leaving Orton without an opponent for The Show of Shows.

Orton teamed up with LA Knight in the main event of this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown to defeat Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

Ad

Ex-WWE employee reacts to Triple H's comments about social media

Former head writer for WWE Vince Russo recently criticized Triple H for his comments about wrestling fans on social media.

The Game was a guest on the FLAGRANT podcast and claimed that the company wasn't swayed by opinions on the internet. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out the hypocrisy in the veteran's comments and noted that the promotion had changed the main event of last year's WrestleMania due to criticism from WWE fans online.

Ad

"You know, I just keep hearing these same sentiments from a lot of people. And then man, Triple H does this interview saying that their fanbase is not dictating anything to them and what's said on social media. Bro, you changed the entire direction of your company last year based on social media. Like what are you even talking about, bro?" he said. [From 15:08 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

WrestleMania 41 will air live from Las Vegas this weekend. It will be interesting to see if Triple H and his creative team have any surprises in store for fans at the company's biggest event of the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More