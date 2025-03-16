11 WWE stars currently advertised for Backlash 2025

WWE has been consistently breaking records in its new era, with fan engagement seemingly at an all-time high. The company made a massive announcement a couple of days ago, revealing that Backlash 2025 will emanate from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 10.

The premium live event will have much to deliver after a star-studded WrestleMania.

Let's check out all the names advertised for the premium live event currently.

#11. Jacob Fatu

The Samoan Werewolf has been doing an incredible job as the new face of The Bloodline after Solo Sikoa lost the Ula Fala. Fatu has been booked dominantly over the past few weeks and is seemingly set to face Braun Strowman at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Among the massive names advertised, Fatu has also been advertised for the premium live event, potentially hinting that the star will make a name for himself at WrestleMania.

#10. Liv Morgan

One-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan had an incredible 2024 as the Women's World Champion. After a roller-coaster year, Morgan is seemingly set to enter WrestleMania as the tag team champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

While her match for the Show of Shows is yet to be confirmed, she has been advertised for Backlash in St. Louis and might put her title on the line.

#9. IYO SKY

The current Women's World Champion IYO SKY is set to defend her title against the Women's Elimination Chamber match winner Bianca Belair at WrestleMania. Rumors suggest Rhea Ripley could get added to the match as well, making it a Triple Threat, with SKY losing the champion's advantage.

WWE has confirmed that the Damage CTRL star will appear at Backlash, but it is uncertain whether she will walk out of WrestleMania as the champion.

#8. Gunther

The World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is set to defend his title against Main Event Jey Uso at the Grandest Stage of Them All, and speculations of the Ring General losing his title have been on an all-time high.

With Gunther also advertised for Backlash, he might have a WrestleMania rematch at Backlash instead of defending his title once again.

#7. Bianca Belair

The EST of WWE won the Women's Elimination Chamber match a couple of weeks ago and is set to challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania.

While Belair winning is possible, with her recent storyline with Naomi and Jade Cargill kicking off, she might end up losing her match at WrestleMania and enter the storyline, with a match against Naomi at Backlash.

#6. Rhea Ripley

The Eradicator of WWE surprisingly lost her Women's World Championship to IYO SKY a couple of weeks ago on RAW. While Ripley doesn't have a match confirmed for WrestleMania yet, she might get added to the Women's World Championship match between SKY and Bianca Belair. However, there is no confirmation about her involvement just yet.

Rhea Ripley has also been advertised for Backlash and the fans are intrigued to see what the future holds for the star ahead of WrestleMania.

#5. Jey Uso

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. Main Event Jey has also been advertised for Backlash and is expected to enter the show as the new champion.

Considering the rumors of Jey dethroning Gunther at WrestleMania, Backlash might feature a rematch between both men. However, whether The Ring General loses his title bears watching.

#4. Seth Rollins

Former World Champion Seth Rollins' rumored match at WrestleMania is shaping up on the red brand and might get confirmed in the next couple of weeks. While Rollins has been advertised for the show, his rumored opponents, Roman Reigns and CM Punk, have not yet.

This has raised the possibility of The Visionary winning the potential Triple Threat match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#3. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes' run as the Undisputed WWE Champion seems to be in jeopardy with a new version of John Cena set to challenge him at WrestleMania.

Rhodes has also been advertised for Backlash 2025, seemingly teasing that the star's feud with Cena and The Rock might not end at the Grandest Stage of Them All, regardless of the outcome.

#2. John Cena

The John Cena Retirement Tour has turned out to be a massive surprise after the 16-time World Champion's heel turn at Elimination Chamber. Cena is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania and will make an appearance at Backlash as well.

The Franchise Player seems ready to win his 17th world title by any means necessary, and it remains to be seen if he walks into Backlash having dethroned Rhodes at Las Vegas.

#1. Randy Orton

The Viper will be present in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, the home of Backlash 2025. While Orton's match at WrestleMania is still not confirmed, his appearance at Backlash is seemingly official.

Though WrestleMania will play a huge role in determining the Backlash match card, it is clear that Orton's homecoming will be one of the highlights of the evening.

More stars might be advertised for the show in the next few weeks as the card, and the stars involved are subject to change.

