  • Triple H comes under fire for recent public comments; WWE veteran exposes his "social media" remark (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Apr 15, 2025 12:51 GMT
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE [Image: WWE.com]
Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Triple H's booking. The veteran wrestler currently heads the creative team as the company's Chief Content Officer.

During a recent interview on the FLAGRANT podcast, The Game detailed how current fans were super aware of the business. However, he mentioned that it was important for the company to continue booking with conviction and not get swayed by social media.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo lambasted Triple H's remarks. The veteran writer exposed the WWE CCO, claiming that last year, the company rebooked the entire main event scene because of pressure from fans on social media. Russo was referring to WWE's initial plans of putting on Roman Reigns vs. The Rock for the Night Two main event, which was later changed to Roman vs. Cody Rhodes.

"You know, I just keep hearing these same sentiments from a lot of people. And then man, Triple H does this interview saying that their fanbase is not dictating anything to them and what's said on social media. Bro, you changed the entire direction of your company last year based on social media. Like what are you even talking about, bro?" he said. [From 15:08 onwards]
During the recent interview, The Game also spoke about several issues related to the ever-changing landscape of the wrestling business, politics, character dynamics, storytelling, and much more.

