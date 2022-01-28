"I think I could wrestle another 10 years." - Randy Orton on his longevity in WWE

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton recently commented on the longevity of his wrestling career.

The Viper has undoubtedly enjoyed a long and varied career. He is a 14-time world champion and has had tag team success in several different stables, ranging from Evolution to RK-Bro.

Speaking with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Orton estimated that his career could boast an extra 10 years of active, in-ring competition. When explaining his reasoning for this, he stated that it's because he believes in professional wrestling as an art.

“I think I could wrestle another 10 years, and I think it’s because I believe in the art of pro-wrestling, I believe in the theater of it and the selling of it. I don’t think it’s only or primarily a physical display. I need the guy sitting the farthest away from me in the rafters to be able to look, and through my body language, I want him to feel what I’m feeling. There’s an art to that,” Orton said.

With Orton looking to continue to fight into his early 50s, fans can expect much more from The Legend Killer in the coming years.

Randy Orton won the Royal Rumble on two separate occasions

Scheduled to compete in the 2022 edition of the Men's Rumble Match in his hometown of St. Louis, The Viper will look to win his third Royal Rumble.

Orton's first victory in the Rumble came in 2009, where he lasted nearly 50 minutes. He then challenged Triple H for the WWE Title at Wrestlemania 25 as a result.

His second Rumble victory came in 2017, and he faced Bray Wyatt in a WWE Championship match at Wrestlemania 33 and won.

Do you think Randy Orton could win the Royal Rumble again? If he does, who should he challenge for the world title? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

