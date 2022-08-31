Randy Orton says current WWE Superstar's "t*ts look real great"

Randy Orton had quite an unusual bit of praise for fellow WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley while appearing on his wife's recent Instagram live session.

Randy Orton is currently out with an injury and is seemingly having the time of his life during his WWE hiatus. He recently made a brief appearance on his wife Kim Orton's Instagram live video, and the duo chatted for a while.

At one point during their conversation, Randy and Kim brought up Bobby Lashley. Orton then made quite an interesting comment about The Almighty.

Check it out below:

"Lashley's t*ts look real great right now," he said.

You can listen to Orton's 'praise' for Lashley at the 11:07 mark:

Bobby Lashley has the utmost respect for Randy Orton

Lashley and Orton are both seasoned veterans of the squared circle. Orton is deemed by many fans as the greatest heel of all time. Lashley has previously shared his honest thoughts on The Viper, and had big praise for him:

"He’s one of the best to ever do it. Rarely makes a mistake and someone that a lot of people (myself included) can learn a lot from. Nothing but respect!" Lashley wrote.

Randy Orton made his way to WWE's main roster about twenty years ago, shortly after WrestleMania 18. It didn't take him long to establish himself as one of the most hated heels on the main roster, primarily due to his "Legend Killer" gimmick that saw him put down WWE legends one after the other.

Orton has won the world title on 14 occasions and is a guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famer.

As for Bobby Lashley, he made his WWE return in 2018 and has done incredibly well for himself during his second run. So far, Lashley has won the WWE title on two occasions.

