Randy Orton says he's "not exactly happy" competing at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth in Australia

Elimination Chamber: Perth will host some of the biggest names in WWE, including Randy Orton. The Viper recently revealed that he was not very happy going Down Under to compete in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Orton will be the most experienced man to walk into the Elimination Chamber structure on Saturday. He will be up against Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, and Logan Paul for a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40,

While speaking to Fox News Digital ahead of the show in Perth, Australia, Randy Orton talked about how grueling it was to compete inside the unforgiving structure. The Legend Killer noted that the Elimination Chamber is one of the few matches he does not feel too happy competing in, especially in Australia.

"I’ll tell you what, too, if you’re claustrophobic, being stuck in that pod ain’t no fun either," Randy Orton said. "It used to be chain-link in those four pods, and now they’ve made it so it’s like a fish tank with Plexiglas, and we’re going to Australia where it’s like 100 degrees right now. It’s a grueling match."

The Viper added that the potential to get injured in the Elimination Chamber match is higher than most other matches.

"When I hear, ‘Oh, you’re in the Elimination Chamber match' or 'I qualify for the Elimination Chamber,’ like, I’m not exactly happy about it. I’ve got the most potential to hurt, destroy my body in that match, more so than any other match that WWE has. It’s a rough night. When it’s all said and done, you sure have a natural high from surviving it, that’s for sure," Randy Orton said.

Randy Orton has competed in several Elimination Chamber matches over the years. He will be looking to book his ticket to WrestleMania 40 to take on Seth Rollins after winning the contest.

Randy Orton detailed how the Elimination Chamber is the most unforgiving structure in WWE

Randy Orton is one of the longest-tenured superstars in WWE. The Viper has competed in dozens of different match types during his time in the Stamford-based company.

During the same interview, The Apex Predator detailed how the Elimination Chamber is the most painful match type in the Stamford-based company. He added that there was no way a WWE Superstar would not feel pain while competing in the unforgiving structure.

"It’s a very unforgiving structure to say the least," Randy Orton said. "I mean, there’s no give. They’ve made a couple alterations over the years, but… putting some stiff a** mats here and there or coating the bolts on the side of the ring, I mean, they’re still going to cut through skin. Like the chain is still chain-link that don’t give. When your face is getting smashed against it, it hurts."

Drew McIntyre currently looks like the favorite to win the 2024 Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, especially with CM Punk out of the way. However, Randy Orton has the opportunity to go all the way to book another spot at WrestleMania.

