Randy Orton says he is proud of 26-year-old rising WWE Superstar

The multi-time World Champion Randy Orton recently shared that he was proud of a 26-year-old WWE star.

The Legend Killer made his massive return at Survivor Series after over 18 months of being out of in-ring action. He joined the team of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso as their fifth member for the Men's WarGames match against Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

Team Rhodes won after Cody hit a Cross Rhodes on Damian Priest in the closing moment. The following night on WWE RAW, Orton addressed the WWE Universe, stating that he would go after every member of The Bloodline.

However, The Viper's moment with fans was interrupted by Rhea Ripley, followed by a match setup between Orton and 26-year-old Dominik Mysterio.

Dirty Dom and the 14-time World Champion put on an impressive show for the fans as Orton defeated the Judgment Day member.

While speaking about the match on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Randy Orton shared that it was a pleasure being in the ring with young Mysterio and that he was proud of the rising star.

"I wrestled Dom last Friday [Monday*] on RAW. It was such a pleasure to be out there with him. I am so proud of Dom as well," Orton said.

Randy Orton spoke about Hollywood's aspiration outside of WWE

During the same interview, the current United States Champion asked The Viper about his interest in pursuing a career in Hollywood.

Randy Orton clearly mentioned that he has no Hollywood aspirations and that his injury reminded him how much he loved WWE and didn't want to take his time in the ring for granted.

"When I was 19, I signed with the WWE. So I'm like the only guy that's never left and come back, well, other than John Cena. But I'm gonna be here. This is me. I'm not moving on to Hollywood. I love what I do. I just had 18 months off recovering from a spinal fusion. So, I was kinda faced with the fact that I might not be able to do this again. So, it's almost like I got a second lease on my career, and I'm not gonna take a day for granted, not a second in the ring for granted," he said.

As of now, the 14-time World Champion has decided to be on the SmackDown brand and has even sent a warning to Roman Reigns via Paul Heyman.

