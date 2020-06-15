Randy Orton says he was taken aback by Austin Theory's question to him backstage

While speaking to Corey Graves on After The Bell, Randy Orton talked about the importance of finishing moves and how an upcoming RAW Superstar had asked his permission to do a similar move.

One of the things that sets pro-wrestling apart from any other combat sport is the existence of finishing moves. These are moves that each Superstar performs as his final move to end the match. One of wrestling's unwritten rules is that unlike all the other major moves, only a select number of Superstars can perform a particular finishing move.

For instance, finishing moves like The Spear and Superkick are used by multiple Superstars now-a-days. However, moves such as RKO, Pedigree and Claymore (among others) are only performed by just one Superstar in the company respectively.

Randy Orton reveals that Austin Theory came to him at the Performance Center to ask permission to do a move which was similar to the RKO - which is Randy Orton's marquee manoeuvre.

And I could tell he was new, he was young and he was trying to not say the wrong thing, but he goes, 'hey, I want to start doing this move,' and it ends up in a similar position kind of like a cutter. I think he picks the guy up like a fireman's carry spins around and does a cutter, and I was so taken back that this kid took the time and had the respect and the wherewithal to ask me if it was OK with me for him to do that.

Randy Orton's response to Austin Theory

The former WWE Champion Randy Orton was quite impressed with the young Superstar and have him his approval.

Before I could even think about what the right answer shouldn't be I said, 'yes. Oh my God. Are you kidding me?' He came to me, and he asked me. I don't know if that's ever happened.

Austin Theory is currently part of Seth Rollins' faction on RAW along with Murphy. The young Superstar has made a major splash ever since he joined the main roster and it looks like big things are in store for the future of Austin Theory.