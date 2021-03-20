14-time WWE World Champion says he wants to help Ricochet

Ricochet is one of the most athletic superstars on the WWE roster today. However, after the initial push he received when he got called up to the main roster, the former NXT North American Champion has been stuck in limbo. Former WWE Champion Randy Orton has said that he would love to help Ricochet better himself.

Randy Orton is a veteran of the business and him wanting to work with Ricochet is a major compliment to the young superstar. Ricochet has been absent from RAW over the past few weeks and it looks like WWE has no creative direction for him as of now.

On the latest edition of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, Randy Orton was asked what he thought of Ricochet. The Viper said that while he is an amazing athlete, something is missing. Orton further stated that he would love to help the superstar out.

"Amazing but missing something, and I'd love to help him."

What does the future hold for Ricochet?

Ricochet was featured prominently on RAW while Paul Heyman headed the creative on the Red brand. However, with Heyman's ouster as RAW Executive Director, Ricochet's push has taken a backseat.

The former US Champion cut a passionate promo on RAW Talk a few months back which led to speculation that he might soon get a push. However, no such thing has happened.

Disappointed with his performance against RETRIBUTION, Ricochet had stated that something has got to change.

"I have to figure out some way; I have to figure out what it is in myself is why I always continue to fail? I couldn't hold on to the United States Championship for more than a couple of weeks. I couldn't even touch Brock Lesnar. I couldn't even beat the Hurt Business, and now I can't beat RETRIBUTION. So, something has got to change, and I don't know what that is yet."

Randy Orton has his hands full with The Fiend and Alexa Bliss as of now, but The Viper may start a program with Ricochet after WrestleMania.