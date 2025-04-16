Randy Orton says he wants to be included in a major WrestleMania 41 match

Randy Orton currently doesn't have a match for WWE WrestleMania 41. However, he stated in a recent interview that he'd love to be included in one of the biggest matches on the show.

The Viper's match with Kevin Owens was canceled because the latter is currently dealing with a neck injury. It's currently unknown how long he'll be out of action. The 14-time WWE World Champion could face Solo Sikoa at The Show of Shows, as the two stars got into a brawl on SmackDown last week.

Speaking to Complex, Randy Orton credited John Cena and Cody Rhodes with getting the fans emotionally invested in their feud after The Cenation Leader's heel turn. He said watching the two stars build their story for The Grandest Stage of Them All was a treat, and he'd love to be a part of it.

"[I would] love nothing more than to be involved, whether it’s in their storyline down the line, whether it’s involved in that match at ‘Mania," said Orton. [H/T Complex]

Randy also said that he’d like to share the ring with both men again when their match is over.

Randy Orton speaks about Kevin Owens' injury

The Apex Predator was not happy when Nick Aldis told him he'd miss WrestleMania 41 due to Kevin Owens' injury. Randy Orton told Complex that he hates what KO is going through and that his heart breaks for him.

“If we're being real here, my heart breaks for Kevin,” Orton said. “I think, first and foremost, I just hate that he's gotta go through that. Even more than a physical journey he's gotta go on to let his body heal, it’s a mental journey too. His body's been through it, and now he's paying that price, like he said in the ring the other day. We all pay the price at one point or another.” [H/T Complex]

The former Universal Champion was also disheartened that he'll miss WrestleMania. It'll be interesting to see whether Randy Orton will still compete at The Show of Shows.

