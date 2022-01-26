Randy Orton says WWE legend was a "complete as*hole" when he met him; how he changed later

Randy Orton says Shawn Michaels was a "pr*ck" when he first met him in WWE but changed over time. The Viper thinks he had a similar reputation but has evolved through the years.

The Heartbreak Kid was one of the most influential stars of his generation, and regarded as one of the best in-ring workers in professional wrestling history. However, Michaels had to deal with a few demons, which included a drug problem.

Randy Orton, in his latest appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show, talked about his journey in WWE and how he has changed as a person. He feels he had a similar journey to Shawn Michaels, who was notorious for having a bad reputation but changed himself significantly over time.

"I was lucky to have some great men in the locker room, kind of see how they went about life and how they were with their kids. I got to see Shawn Michaels, who, on all accounts was a complete as*hole. And when I met him I even thought he was a pr*ck. But, I saw the change and I heard the stories... And I feel like, it's kind of funny, the same thing kind of happened to me. Kind of. You know, it's part of the journey. I think my legacy is the longevity," said Orton.

The Viper felt embarrassed when people in the industry recalled things that he did when he was young, which painted him in a bad light.

Randy Orton on why he had an attitude problem at the start of his WWE career

Orton has acknowledged that he was a little lost in his 20s, which was when he broke into the WWE.

"My attitude when I was in my mid-20s, I think I walked around with a chip on my shoulder. I think it came across as me being stuck up or a narcist. I think that was kind of cover for me and my insecurities," said Orton.

The Viper credited his wife for helping him find discipline in his life as well as giving him her valued opinion on various things that were missing in his 20s.

