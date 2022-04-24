"I forgot how good you are" - Randy Orton says current WWE star is one of the best wrestlers of this generation

Randy Orton looked back on his legendary 20-year career with WWE in a special YouTube video. The Viper also reacted to his memorable WrestleMania 31 match against Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins has been with the promotion since 2010, and he quickly cemented himself as a top talent following his developmental years. Rollins has since delivered several in-ring classics in the WWE ring, and Randy Orton mentioned a few matches worth noting from Seth's glittering career.

Randy Orton spoke highly of Rollins and said that the former world champion was one of the best wrestling superstars of his era. The RK-Bro member even revealed that he often compliments Seth Rollins for his mastery inside the squared circle:

"Seth Rollins is, in my opinion, one of the best competitors, performers, professional wrestlers of this generation. And I think it is apparent when you watch the matches he's had with the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Roman Reigns," recalled Randy Orton. "I've had a couple of good ones with him too. I always tell Seth, too, 'God, you're good. I forgot how good you are.'" (11:45 onwards)

Seth Rollins is gearing up for a WWE rematch against Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins has been one of the most consistent performers in recent times, even though the world title has eluded him for a while now.

WWE's self-proclaimed Visionary is currently embroiled in a feud with Cody Rhodes, who made a triumphant return at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare put on a WrestleMania classic against Rollins and proved that he is ready to compete with the best in the company.

As expected, Cody Rhodes' win over Seth Rollins was just the beginning of a storyline as the superstars have had confrontations on multiple RAW episodes after WrestleMania.

Rollins will get a chance at retribution when he squares off against the former AEW star at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8th. Will Rhodes make it 2-0 against Rollins in their rivalry? Sound off in the comments section below.

