Randy Orton sends 3-word message to John Cena after shock on WWE RAW

John Cena thought he was home free after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, but Randy Orton had something to say about it. The star has sent another message on RAW.
Cena turned up on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, making it clear that he was not going to be doing anything for the fans. He said that he only had 27 dates left before he finally retired. However, before he steps away once and for all, he's going to be taking the title with him. What he didn't see coming, though, was the RKO.
As Cena finished off his promo proclaiming his supremacy, he was attacked from behind by Orton. The star hit him with an RKO, knocking him out and posing over him, looking directly at the title to indicate that he would be coming after it.
Randy Orton reacted after the moment and has now sent a message, greeting Cena.
"Hello, old friend."
Check out the post below:
While it's not official yet, it appears that Orton will be Cena's first opponent for his WWE Championship. He's made his feelings on the same clear with the RKO he hit him with. The coming weeks should reveal more about it.
