  • Randy Orton sends 3-word message to John Cena after shock on WWE RAW

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 22, 2025 04:57 GMT
The star has made it clear (Credit: WWE.com)
John Cena thought he was home free after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, but Randy Orton had something to say about it. The star has sent another message on RAW.

Cena turned up on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, making it clear that he was not going to be doing anything for the fans. He said that he only had 27 dates left before he finally retired. However, before he steps away once and for all, he's going to be taking the title with him. What he didn't see coming, though, was the RKO.

As Cena finished off his promo proclaiming his supremacy, he was attacked from behind by Orton. The star hit him with an RKO, knocking him out and posing over him, looking directly at the title to indicate that he would be coming after it.

Randy Orton reacted after the moment and has now sent a message, greeting Cena.

"Hello, old friend."

Check out the post below:

While it's not official yet, it appears that Orton will be Cena's first opponent for his WWE Championship. He's made his feelings on the same clear with the RKO he hit him with. The coming weeks should reveal more about it.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Edited by Debottam Saha
