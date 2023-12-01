Randy Orton sends 4-word message ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Randy Orton has sent a four-word message ahead of this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Orton returned to action at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event after a long hiatus, where he helped his team reign supreme against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the Men's WarGames match. The Viper then wrestled on the following episode of RAW, where he defeated Dominik Mysterio.

After the latest episode of the red brand, WWE officially announced that Randy Orton will also be present at this week's episode of SmackDown.

The Legend Killer recently took to Twitter before his return to the Friday Night Show, confirming that he feels better than ever after returning from injury.

"…and better then ever," Orton tweeted.

Randy Orton's father talked about his workout routine before returning to WWE

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Randy Orton's father, Bob Orton Jr., stated that his son trained extremely hard in the gym to return to WWE with an amazing physique.

"He looks great. He's been training really, really hard. I go over once in a while to watch him. He's been working out hard for, gosh, I guess the last seven, eight months when he was able to get back in the gym. He's really stepped it up."

During the latest edition of RAW, Randy stated that he had unfinished business with The Bloodline because they were the ones who injured him in May 2022. The Viper promised Jey Uso that he would not go after him because he was no longer part of the stable.

However, fans still believe that The Legend Killer will turn on Jey at some point in the future. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Orton's future.

