Randy Orton sends emotional message to WWE fans seconds before 20th WrestleMania match

WWE Superstar Randy Orton cut an emotional promo ahead of his match at Night Two of WrestleMania 41. It was a big day for The Viper, as he competed in his 20th 'Mania bout.

Ad

Randy Orton was supposed to lock horns with Kevin Owens at The Show of Shows. During The Road to WWE WrestleMania, KO revealed that he had been dealing with a neck injury for quite some time and needed to get surgery. Owens also revealed that he did not know when he would return to the ring. This news left Orton hanging as he no longer had an opponent for 'Mania.

Last week, The Apex Predator asked SmackDown GM Nick Aldis to find him an opponent as he won't be missing his 20th WWE WrestleMania. At Night Two of the show, Orton cut an emotional promo before his mystery challenger was revealed.

Ad

Trending

The Viper highlighted that he was going to compete in his 20th 'Mania, before sending a warning to his mystery opponent about the RKO.

"Tonight marks my 20th WrestleMania. Ladies and gents, I said that I would be here at WrestleMania 41 ready to go. Only question now is who's going to come through that curtain? I'll tell you one thing, whoever it is, is going to get their WrestleMania moment and it's going to the courtesy of the three most dangerous letters in all of sports entertainment, RKO," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Triple H-led creative team had a huge surprise planned for Randy Orton as the current TNA World Champion, Joe Hendry, was revealed as the legend's opponent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.