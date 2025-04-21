Randy Orton sends emotional message to WWE fans seconds before 20th WrestleMania match

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Apr 21, 2025 01:18 GMT
Randy Orton was in action at WrestleMania 41 [Image credits: WWE]
Randy Orton was in action at WrestleMania 41 [Image credits: WWE on X/Twitter and wwe.com]

WWE Superstar Randy Orton cut an emotional promo ahead of his match at Night Two of WrestleMania 41. It was a big day for The Viper, as he competed in his 20th 'Mania bout.

Randy Orton was supposed to lock horns with Kevin Owens at The Show of Shows. During The Road to WWE WrestleMania, KO revealed that he had been dealing with a neck injury for quite some time and needed to get surgery. Owens also revealed that he did not know when he would return to the ring. This news left Orton hanging as he no longer had an opponent for 'Mania.

Last week, The Apex Predator asked SmackDown GM Nick Aldis to find him an opponent as he won't be missing his 20th WWE WrestleMania. At Night Two of the show, Orton cut an emotional promo before his mystery challenger was revealed.

The Viper highlighted that he was going to compete in his 20th 'Mania, before sending a warning to his mystery opponent about the RKO.

"Tonight marks my 20th WrestleMania. Ladies and gents, I said that I would be here at WrestleMania 41 ready to go. Only question now is who's going to come through that curtain? I'll tell you one thing, whoever it is, is going to get their WrestleMania moment and it's going to the courtesy of the three most dangerous letters in all of sports entertainment, RKO," he said.
The Triple H-led creative team had a huge surprise planned for Randy Orton as the current TNA World Champion, Joe Hendry, was revealed as the legend's opponent.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
