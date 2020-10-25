Randy Orton is undoubtedly the most decorated WWE Superstar on the current roster. A 13-time World Champion, the lists of accomplishments of Randy Orton is a dream for any newcomer in the business. Having been in the business for over two decades, Randy Orton has had an amazing career in WWE.

One of the greatest opponents of Randy Orton is The Undertaker, against whom he had a fantastic rivalry in 2005, including a WrestleMania match and a Hell in a Cell match. Orton has now shared the following heartfelt message to The Undertaker ahead of his WWE Championship match tonight.

Facing @Undertaker throughout 2005 is one of the highlights of that stage in my career. From #WrestleMania to a #HIAC match, he prepared me for what was to come. I lost the match at Armageddon, but I plan on leaving tonight as @WWE Champion. Thank you, Taker. @WWENetwork

Randy Orton at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

Randy Orton has had a great year, delivering some of his best performances as a heel. After two failed attempts to defeat Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam and WWE Payback, Orton will be stepping inside Hell in a Cell tonight to challenge Drew McIntyre and try to win his 14th world title in WWE.

