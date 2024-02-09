Randy Orton sends a rare one-word message on social media, seemingly unhappy?

Randy Orton took to Twitter/X to send a message after not featuring on the cover of WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania cover.

Orton returned to WWE programming at the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event. He was the fifth member of Cody Rhodes' team for the Men's WarGames Match.

At the recently concluded Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Orton featured in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The match also featured AJ Styles, LA Knight, and reigning champion Roman Reigns. Eventually, Reigns walked out as the winner and retained his title.

Taking to Twitter/X, Orton sent a rare message on social media:

"#mood," wrote Orton after missing out on the cover of WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania.

Randy Orton wants to face John Cena at WrestleMania XL

John Cena's status for WrestleMania XL is still up in the air. However, his greatest rival, Randy Orton, wants to run it back with The Cenation Leader at The Showcase of Immortals.

Speaking on a previous edition of WWE's The Bump, Orton expressed his interest in facing Cena at WrestleMania. He said:

"So, making it fifteen, making it sixteen, like, ofcourse, I would love for that to happen. It doesn't keep me up at night, dreaming of that next title shot, because I think I know that it's in the cards. I feel healthy enough, I feel like I've got plenty of time left in my career to where I'm going to come back around, and I'm going to be wearing that title at least one or two more times."

He added:

"A dream match for me would be to somehow find myself in a situation where I'm fighting Cena, at WrestleMania, for the title."

Orton's opponent for WrestleMania XL is also to be decided.

