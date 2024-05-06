Randy Orton sends two-word message reacting to his 13-year-old prediction about Cody Rhodes' future

WWE veteran Randy Orton has responded to an old tweet about Cody Rhodes that he made way back in 2011.

There was a time from 2008 and 2010 when The American Nightmare and The Viper were on-screen allies. The duo, along with Ted DiBiase Jr., formed The Legacy on WWE RAW and terrorized the company's top babyfaces for about two years.

The Legacy disbanded in 2010 with Randy Orton turning babyface. Back in 2011, The Viper said in a tweet that Cody had improved 10 times since their last in-ring encounter and also called him a future world champion. Orton seems to have stumbled upon the tweet in question and decided to respond to the same with a two-word message.

Here's what he wrote:

Randy Orton celebrated with Cody Rhodes after he won the top prize

At WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes dethroned Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. Several top babyfaces came out to celebrate the big moment with The American Nightmare, including Orton.

Earlier this year, Orton spoke with FOX News Digital and heaped big praise on Rhodes:

"And what he did for the business when he left and what he did for us talent in offering a competition, and I don’t know if I call it competition now, but for a hot second there, Cody was buzzing because he got these guys together, got a ragtag group of guys together and got a TV deal and was drawing eyes from all over the world with this product."

Cody has been on cloud nine since his big win over Reigns at The Show of Shows. He recently defended his title against The Phenomenal AJ Styles and defeated him to retain it at Backlash France.

Cody Rhodes is still insanely over with the WWE Universe, judging by the pop he received at the Premium Live Event.