Randy Orton set to face ex-WWE Champion for the 12th time next week on SmackDown

Randy Orton was featured in a vignette segment on SmackDown, which was unsurprisingly put into the show as an advertisement placement. However, it confirmed that he will be facing a former WWE Champion for the 12th time in his career next week.This week on SmackDown, we got a follow-up of the recent events, where Randy Orton targeted Drew McIntyre for taking out his friend, Cody Rhodes. While the McIntyre-Rhodes chapter of things will certainly be addressed sooner rather than later, there is some other business to take care of for The Viper first, as he is going after The Scottish Warrior.In a vignette featuring the two rivals going back and forth, the next Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre match was confirmed for next week's episode of SmackDown. This will mark the 12th time in 14 years that the two men have gone up against each other.Next week's episode of SmackDown is going to be stacked, as it will also feature a SummerSlam rematch between Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship. Jade Cargill is looking to finally topple Tiffy Time, with Stratton having had a stronghold over the Women's Championship for over eight months now.Other than that, The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, will also make his return after ruining John Cena's final SmackDown appearance and match against Sami Zayn. It's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out next week, as it means that Brock Lesnar will finally be breaking his silence.As for Orton, his focus will be solely on Drew McIntyre, who is looking to get revenge for his loss at Saturday Night's Main Event in July. The two men have been going at it since 2011 and had their most notable feud during the COVID-19 pandemic.