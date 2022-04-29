Randy Orton shares old photo of top RAW Superstar sporting a mustache

Randy Orton has shared a throwback picture of fellow WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes on his official Instagram handle.

On the latest edition of RAW, WWE celebrated the 20th anniversary of Randy Orton. Cody Rhodes appeared during the segment as well, as the former stablemates hugged each other in a heartfelt moment.

Earlier today, The Viper took to Instagram and made an interesting post. He shared a throwback picture of Cody Rhodes; in the image, the fan-favorite is sporting a mustache. Orton tagged The American Nightmare in his post as well.

Longtime fans of Rhodes are aware that he debuted a new look with a mustache back in 2012 during his previous run with WWE. Cody later got rid of the mustache and went back to his original look again.

Check out Orton's post below:

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes were top heels on WWE TV at one time

Orton led a heel stable called The Legacy in 2008-10. The faction also featured Ted DiBiase Jr. and Cody Rhodes. The trio feuded with some of the biggest babyfaces on the WWE roster at the time, including D-Generation X and John Cena. The group disbanded in early 2010, and the trio met in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 26, which Orton won.

After this week's RAW came to a close, Orton shared his honest opinion on Rhodes. Check out his comments below:

"Oh my god, Cody - The American Nightmare. You know, I don't know how I feel about Cody yet. He just came back, he was gone somewhere else for a few years. I got to sit back, wait, and time will tell if Cody has changed or not. Tonight, Cody seemed like... everyone was here to have a good time and a good time is what we had," said Orton.

Orton teamed up with Rhodes, Ezekiel, and Riddle in a winning effort against The Usos, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens in the main event of RAW this week. Cody is set to face Rollins in a WrestleMania 38 rematch at WrestleMania Backlash. Orton and Riddle will face The Usos in a Tag Team Championship Unification Match at the same event.

It would be interesting to see what Cody thinks of Orton's throwback picture featuring him. What do you make of Orton's cryptic post?

Edited by Colin Tessier