Randy Orton shares rare personal update after WWE RAW

WWE legend Randy Orton had a good WrestleMania 41 weekend. After this week's Monday Night RAW, the 14-time World Champion shared a heartfelt update with the fans.

Joe Hendry stepped up as The Apex Predator's mystery opponent at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas on April 20, 2025. Even Orton was surprised to see the reception the crowd gave to the reigning TNA World Champion. The bout ended with The Viper defeating his opponent with a vicious RKO.

Later, on RAW after WrestleMania, the 45-year-old veteran made a surprise appearance during John Cena's promo segment. Randy Orton attacked The Franchise Player with an RKO and held the Undisputed WWE Title in the air. Cena became a 17-time World Champion by dethroning Cody Rhodes on Night Two of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

That being said, Randy Orton shared stunning pictures on X (formerly Twitter) from the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony red carpet in Las Vegas alongside his wife, Kim Orton.

"#WWE #HOF #redcarpet 🔥," he wrote.

WWE veteran comments on why Joe Hendry was chosen as Randy Orton's opponent at WrestleMania

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the bout between The Viper and The Prestigious One at The Showcase of The Immortals. He discussed this in a video on the Sportskeeda WrestleBinge YouTube while reviewing WrestleMania Night Two.

The former WWE writer stated that despite Joe Hendry losing the match, TNA Wrestling benefited from the association. Vince Russo argued that the 36-year-old star's involvement elevated TNA's profile, contrary to claims that he was buried.

"There are a lot of people carrying on about TNA being buried, this and that. No, bro, TNA gets the rub. It doesn't matter that Joe Hendry lost the match. They put him over as the TNA Champion. 'They're burying the TNA Champion!' No, bro. They're getting the rub. So it's good for TNA."

It will be exciting to see if the company announces John Cena vs. Randy Orton for the world championship at the Backlash Premium Live Event in the latter's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

