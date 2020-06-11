Randy Orton shares the real story behind his plane purchase

Randy Orton shares a hilarious story behind his Instagram post.

The WWE Universe was under the impression that Randy Orton bought a plane.

Did Randy Orton really buy a plane?

In May, Randy Orton sent his followers on social media and the WWE Universe into a frenzy when he shared a picture of himself in a private plane. The picture was posted on his Instagram account. Many fans and known names from the wrestling business commented on the photo, congratulating the former WWE Champion on his purchase.

Randy Orton on Instagram

The story behind Randy Orton's plane purchase

Randy Orton was a guest on this week's edition of the After The Bell podcast. On the show, the host, Corey Graves and The Viper spoke about the latter's past with Edge and their upcoming Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Backlash. Graves also asked the former World Heavyweight Champion whether he had actually bought a plane or was that a social media stunt. To that, Orton said the following;

"I did not buy a plane. I came home and my wife goes what the f*** did you say you bought a plane for and I was like what do you mean. She says look at your social media. I was flying home after TV and it was a private plane. I had a few drinks, we were about to take off and I was like oh look at that. Took a picture and was thinking of a comment."

So now you know what led to Randy Orton's followers losing their mind over his post. Orton feels that social media is a place where you should have fun most of the time and that is exactly what The Viper did.

Randy Orton is quite active on social media. He shares many pictures and videos of the time he spends with his wife and kids on his Instagram handle.

Randy Orton's career in the WWE

Randy Orton is a Grand Slam Champion in the WWE, winning the WWE Championship thirteen times. He is a former Money In The Bank winner and has also won the Royal Rumble on two occasions. In 2004, The Viper became the youngest Superstar to win the World Heavyweight Championship in the WWE. He beat Chris Benoit for the Championship at the age of 24.