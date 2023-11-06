Randy Orton spotted in newly emerged photos amid WWE return rumors

Amid rumors of Randy Orton possibly returning to WWE, his wife, Kim Orton, took to Instagram to share a new set of photos of the couple.

Orton has been sidelined since 2022 due to a severe back injury. In Orton's last match on the May 20 episode of SmackDown, he teamed up with Matt Riddle against The Usos, losing the RAW Tag Team Championships to Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Taking to Instagram, Kim shared new photos with her husband and also shared a wholesome message dedicated to the multi-time WWE World Champion.

"Thanks for always treating me like a queen," wrote Kim Orton.

Check out Kim Orton's post with her husband Randy:

Road Dogg wants to see Randy Orton reunite with Evolution upon his return

WWE legend and long-term D-Generation X member Road Dogg wants to see Randy Orton reunite with Evolution.

Evolution consisted of Triple H, Batista, Ric Flair, and Orton. The faction dominated WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era, and members of the group won multiple championships back in the day.

Speaking on his "Oh, You Didn't Know?" podcast, Road Dogg mentioned that he is eager for Orton's return. He said:

"Look, Orton — I can't wait for him to get back," James said. "He's good TV, man. He's the kind of wrestling I like to watch."

Despite both Triple H and Batista being retired as professional wrestlers, Road Dogg wants to see The Viper get back on the same page with his former stablemates. He added:

"I'd love to get them in [the ring together] one more time. Because it feels like they're even bigger titans today."

An official return date for Orton is yet to be revealed or confirmed. However, a large portion of the WWE Universe believes that The Viper will be returning at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event.

