WWE Hall of Famer eager for Randy Orton's return; knows he needs to appear with faction

Randy Orton has been missing from action since his injury put him on the shelf, ending his run with RK-Bro in WWE. When he returns, a WWE official wants him to appear with a faction again. When he finally does return remains to be seen, but Road Dogg already knows that an appearance with Evolution is something that The Viper needs to do.

Orton has been gone for more than a year after his back injury. Since then, he's gone through treatment. There appear to be rumors that he's getting ready to finally return to the ring again.

The beloved veteran will be without Matt Riddle when he returns, although the two had been teaming up for some time before he had to go on hiatus. For those unaware, The Original Bro was released in his absence. So when Orton returns, it will have to be to a fresh new storyline.

Road Dogg has one in mind, and it appears that he's looking very forward to Orton's return. He spoke about it on his "Oh, You Didn't Know?" podcast.

"Look, Orton — I can't wait for him to get back," James said. "He's good TV, man. He's the kind of wrestling I like to watch."

He wants to see him reunite with Evolution at least one more time, despite Batista and Triple H both being retired now.

"I'd love to get them in [the ring together] one more time. "Because it feels like they're even bigger titans today." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton has missed more than one year of wrestling

The last time Randy Orton appeared was on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown. Back then, he and Riddle lost the RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos.

Since then, he has gone through treatment for his back injury and undergone rehabilitation as well.

Expand Tweet

It might still be some time before Randy Orton returns to the ring, but when he does, it will be interesting to see what he does next.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think