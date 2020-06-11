Randy Orton states the pros of wrestling with no live audience

Are you excited for the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever?

Randy Orton and Edge wrestled in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania

Randy Orton and Edge pushed each other to their limits at WrestleMania

Randy Orton and Edge wrestled a classic match in April at WrestleMania. Their Last Man Standing match spilt into the backstage area, and the WWE Universe got a chance to witness what a WrestleMania stadium entails. Their match started off in the ring and went onto a backstage gym, many conference rooms and ended at the top of a truck. Edge and Orton's rivalry was so intense that the fans were hooked from the word go.

Randy Orton on wrestling with no live audience

Corey Graves played host to Randy Orton on this week's After The Bell podcast. The Viper shared what it meant to him to be Edge's first opponent and also spoke about their match at WrestleMania.

"The fans as you know, Corey are a huge part of what we do. Its easier to tell a story when your audience is there. How are we going to react off these fans when they are not there. But, on the creativity side, Edge and I were able to kind of look at the building and then decide, 'Oh we can go over here, we can go over here.' The stipulation of the match, the Last Man Standing stipulation made it to where, we at least were going to be different."

Edge and Randy Orton share a rich history together and have come a long way since their days as a Rated-RKO. Together, they made a dominant team and have held the WWE World Tag Team Titles before going their separate ways.

Randy Orton vs Edge at WWE Backlash

After their Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36, The Rated-R Superstar and The Viper are set to clash at WWE Backlash. Their match is billed as the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever". The feud between the two Superstars has turned personal, and after this past week's Peep Show, Edge looks fired up to give the fans what they expect.

Advertisement

With all the hype around their match at WWE Backlash, will Edge and Orton deliver what the WWE has promised its fans?