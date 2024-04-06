Randy Orton stole WWE title during SmackDown changing WrestleMania; ran away through the fans off-air

Randy Orton is set for a big Triple-Threat match at WrestleMania, but he might have just changed the picture of the entire show heading into the event after stealing a title on SmackDown.

Logan Paul had a big moment on SmackDown when he thought he had an advantage over Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. He had set up a trap for them elsewhere, with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller ready to step in when needed. However, it was not to be, as the stars had foreseen the trap and decided to take a page out of Paul's own book.

They were hidden underneath the ring when Paul was in the middle of the ring and ambushed him, assaulting him. Owens hit him with a Stunner while Orton hit him with an RKO, ending any chance the star had of running away unharmed.

After this, though, Randy Orton changed the whole picture heading into WrestleMania. Off-screen, he decided to steal Logan Paul's United States Championship belt and ran away.

Expand Tweet

If Paul cannot get it back, he will enter the US Title match at WrestleMania without the championship while Orton brings it down himself.

It remains to be seen if that happens, but it would be an added frustration for Paul heading into WrestleMania.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Do you think Randy Orton should just keep the title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion