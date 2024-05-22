Randy Orton studied four wrestlers as a rookie; one influenced him the most (Exclusive)

Randy Orton recently revealed how he developed his in-ring style as a newcomer to the wrestling business. He also spoke about the influence of some legendary wrestlers on his career.

A third-generation wrestler, Orton is the son of Bob Orton Jr. and the grandson of Bob Orton. Over the last two decades, The Viper has won 14 world titles and cemented his status as one of WWE's all-time greats.

Orton and Bob Orton Jr. spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter at a Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling (SICW) event. Bob Orton Jr. disclosed a simple piece of advice he shared when his son entered the wrestling industry:

"I taught him to keep his ears open and his mouth shut." [4:12 – 4:15]

Orton responded by revealing how he drew inspiration from his father's approach to wrestling. The SmackDown star also watched Harley Race, Ric Flair, and Tito Santana, but Bob Orton Jr. stood out more:

"Watching old tapes of my father is where I think I learned the most. That's because I think even before I popped in an old VHS tape of Dad, I had started having a few matches. I'd watch other guys. Like, I grew up with this guy. 'Let me watch some other wrestlers.' Tito Santana. Harley Race. Even Flair. And when I popped in a Cowboy Bob Orton Jr. tape I realized, without even really watching as much of his old, old stuff, I kind of had the same body language. I was selling the same. It was like in my blood." [4:25 – 5:04]

On May 18, Bob Orton Jr. was inducted into the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame. Watch the video above to check out Bill Apter's conversation with the wrestling legend and Randy Orton at the event.

Randy Orton is proud to honor his father's legacy

Bob Orton Jr. wrestled for several major promotions in the 1970s and 1980s, including the AWA, NJPW, NWA, and WWE (then known as WWF). He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Randy Orton added that his father's ability to sell offense from his opponents is unrivaled compared to today's generation:

"When I realized, like, oh my God, this is how I can really emulate my father and respect him in that manner, with him getting my foot through the door, is watch old tapes of him. Watching old tapes, I'd say his selling was better than everybody's, and even to this day is better than everybody's." [5:04 – 5:25]

Orton also recalled how close he came to retiring due to a career-threatening back injury in 2022.

Thanks to SICW promoter Herb Simmons for his assistance in making this interview happen. Follow SICW at SICW.ORG.

