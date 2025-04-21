Randy Orton subtly paid tribute to a massive 23-year-old moment with his gear at WrestleMania 41 - seemingly coming full circle in a moment that very few people had noticed.

This was the 20th WrestleMania of Randy Orton's career, and he picked up a massive win when he defeated the TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry in a little over three minutes. Hendry's appearance at The Grandest Stage of Them All was a genuine surprise to the fans.

What many didn't know was that with his blue tights tonight, Randy Orton paid tribute to the gear he wore on his SmackDown debut on March 16, 2002. It has been over 23 years since that moment.

In 23 years, he has been in 20 WrestleManias and has only missed the show of shows twice. It goes to show just how important he has been to the WWE over the years.

It's hard to imagine a WrestleMania without The Viper, and that is something we're going to continue seeing for the next few years. One thing is for sure, there are fewer and fewer WrestleMania appearances left for him. Perhaps you could count that number on one finger.

Either way, history will be kind to Orton, and this was another huge cap for him at WrestleMania 41.

