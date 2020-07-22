Randy Orton takes a dig at "flat earther" AJ Styles

Randy Orton recently had a hilarious interaction with RJ City on Twitter, who had been using lyrics of Randy Orton's theme songs. As per the Apex Predator, he got the songs stuck in his head. He fired back at RJ, but while doing so, he took a dig at AJ Styles being a flat earther.

“They council me, they understand multiple musical notes. F**k you for doing this to me bro. As @AJStylesOrg would say, ‘frick’…. also he’s a flat earther. Lets talk about THAT.”

Wow @TheMattCardona is right. You really are an asshole. Now I can’t get that stupid tune out of my head. https://t.co/XrBOE65AD5 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 21, 2020

You hear voices in your head... https://t.co/hm4N83jzGN — RJ City (@RJCity1) July 21, 2020

🎵 They council me, they understand 🎶 Fuck you for doing this to me bro. As @AJStylesOrg would say, ‘frick’.... also he’s a flat earther. Lets talk about THAT https://t.co/k3OMxpkMP0 — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 21, 2020

A flat earther is someone who believes that the earth isn't a sphere, but flat like a plane or a disk. Randy Orton previously took a shot at AJ Styles and his "flat earth" belief while appearing on the After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves.

"He thinks the earth's flat and I just know that's a really comical topic to talk about. I give him sh** about it and he hates it."

"It's not a rib. He thinks the Earth's flat."

Randy Orton and AJ Styles in WWE recently

Randy Orton is currently in the middle of what is being considered one of his best work as a heel in WWE.

Advertisement

After losing to Edge at WrestleMania 36, Randy Orton again took on the Rated-R Superstar at WWE Backlash and defeated him after bringing back his vicious "punt kick".

Ever since, he has gone back to his "legend killer" gimmick, taking out Superstars like Christian, and recently The Big Show with his Punt Kick.

As for AJ Styles, he recently got traded to SmackDown where he entered the tournament to be crowned the new Intercontinental Champion. The Phenomenal One defeated Daniel Bryan in the finals to become the new Champion. He recently defended his title against Matt Riddle, and it is to be seen what the plans are for him at SummerSlam.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further news and updates!