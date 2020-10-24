WWE veteran Randy Orton isn't one to pull punches while interacting with fans or fellow wrestlers on social media. Orton recently responded to a fan who asked him a question about former TNA World Champion, James Storm.

The fan wanted to know whether Randy Orton and his family had any heat with Storm, due to him using the cowboy moniker. Fans might remember that Randy Orton's father Bob Orton Jr. donned the cowboy persona back in the day.

Randy Orton took a major shot at Storm in response. Check out the tweet below:

Whose James Storm

Whose James Storm https://t.co/6FbsuJcaUn — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) October 24, 2020

Randy Orton doesn't mince his words on social media if his past interactions are any indication

Randy Orton has always had a casual attitude while using social media. In the past, Orton has had amusing interactions with other wrestlers, be it WWE Superstars or his friends in other promotions.

The Viper is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time and is a 13-time World Champion. His father 'Cowboy' Bob Orton Jr. was a popular heel back in the 80s. He didn't do much of note in WWE but held his own as a credible bad guy during his stint in the promotion.

As for James Storm, he had a brief stint in WWE NXT back in 2015 but eventually decided against signing with the promotion and went to TNA for another run.