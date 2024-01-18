Randy Orton takes a shot at Judgment Day member

Randy Orton returned to WWE programming in November 2023. That month, he also made his last appearance on Monday Night RAW. On the November 27 episode of red brand, he shared the ring with Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

As for the Irish star, he had already become part of an "OMG! moment" at Survivor Series: WarGames. The night Orton returned, he hit a mid-air RKO to JD McDonagh, who got pushed from atop the WarGames cage by Sami Zayn and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The Viper was a special guest on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump. He touched on the "RKO Outta Nowhere" to JD McDonagh inside WarGames. Orton puts it up with some of the best RKOs he has delivered in the last twenty years. However, seconds before pulling it off, he was second-guessing:

"I was like, 'Oh sh*t. Am I standing where I need to... Like, I started second guessing myself, and, but here he [JD McDonagh] comes, and... How am I not going to grab a hold of that big ol' head?" Orton said.

The 14-time World Champion continued:

"All I need to do is just... I can close my eyes and do it. He can put his head right there, I felt it, boom! Like, it was that quick, and that helped boost my confidence." [From 30:14 to 30:38]

While many hoped to see The Viper hit the RKO on Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, WWE smartly saved it for later. The 14-time WWE World Champion wasted little time after his comeback party on RAW before signing exclusively to SmackDown.

Randy Orton wants to obliterate The Bloodline

Even during his RAW promo, he made his intentions clear and put The Bloodline on notice. Roman Reigns and his family took eighteen months out of Orton's career by injuring him on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

While it seemed like a foregone conclusion at the time that Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns is the direction WWE is heading toward for Royal Rumble, in a surprising turn of events, AJ Styles and LA Knight joined the fray.

