Randy Orton taunts Edge on Twitter after 'Wrestling Match' challenge

Randy Orton took to Twitter on Thursday to taunt WWE Hall of Famer Edge regarding his wrestling match challenge. Randy Orton had confronted Edge on RAW this week and challenged him to a straight up wrestling match at the upcoming WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

Orton wrote, "9 years is a lot of time. To think, to wonder, to doubt..."

Edge was forced to retire from wrestling due to injuries nine years ago. However, he made a surprise return to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble. WWE has not confirmed the match for Backlash on June 14, but it is expected to be made official soon.

Edge beat Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36

Edge and Randy Orton, who have worked together as tag team Rated RKO in the past, were involved in a brutal Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36. Edge had emerged as the winner of the match. That match was expected to be the end of the storyline between Edge and Randy Orton.

However, on this week’s WWE RAW, The Viper challenged the Hall of Famer for a wrestling match at WWE Backlash.

Edge returned to WWE for the first time since WrestleMania 36 on Monday night RAW. He said he was ready for more matches and then dismissed the rumors that he was "hunting The Viper" claiming he's done with Orton. The Viper made his way to the ring and congratulated Edge saying that 'the better man won at WrestleMania'.

Randy Orton then added that while "a better man won, but not a better wrestler". Orton then challenged Edge to a straight up wrestling match. Edge has not responded to Orton's challenge yet.