Baseball announcer sings Randy Orton’s theme song during broadcast

Baseball announcer John Kruk sang Randy Orton's theme song during broadcast.

WWE is one of the most popular sports entertainment in the United States. It is common for WWE Superstars to cross over in other sports. In the past, there have been stars who have come from football, basketball and the UFC into the WWE.

Recently, baseball announcer John Kruk was commentating on the match during which he mocked his fellow commentator by humming the theme song of the former RAW tag team champion. Here is the quote and video:

"I hear voices in my head. That's The Viper, Randy Orton"

It was interesting to hear the shoutout from John as fans are missing The Viper in action. He is currently out with an injury and was written off television after an attack by The Bloodline.

WWE provides a potential update on Randy Orton's injury status

2022 has been one of the best years for The Viper. RK-Bro was the hottest thing in sports entertainment as they became two-time RAW Tag Team Champions. However, the duo faced one of their toughest opponents, The Usos.

After WrestleMania 38, the duo began feuding with The Ones and lost their titles. The Bloodline decimated the two superstars after the victory and put Orton on the shelf. Riddle addressed the fact that Randy was injured but still gave his best for the WWE Universe.

After The Original Bro message to Orton, the superstar was once again addressed by his rivals. This prompted Michael Cole to say that the former champion is seeing a spine specialist. It is unclear when The Viper will return to the ring.

A while later, WWE posted on their Twitter account to give more insight into Orton's injury. It states that Orton is currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons. It looks like The Viper is set to miss the rest of 2022.

