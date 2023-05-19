Randy Orton should transition to this backstage role in WWE, according to legend (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long wants Randy Orton to go to NXT and help the younger generation of wrestlers if he was hanging up his boots.

With Bob Orton Jr. recently revealing that the doctors have advised The Viper to stay away from in-ring action, fans have been wondering what lies ahead for him. While some are still optimistic about the former WWE Champion making a comeback, many have braced themselves for his retirement.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long stated that since Orton need not worry about money, he could transition to a mentoring role. The former SmackDown General Manager explained that Randy Orton could take a young performer under his wing and mold him.

The WWE Hall of Famer also believes the 43-year-old could take a job down in NXT and mentor the up-and-coming stars alongside the likes of Shawn Michaels.

"If Randy is pretty much set, and the other thing you said about him taking somebody under his wing and helping him out. That's what I would do if I was this guy. Randy is still a young man; he's still got a long future. That's what I would do. If I were him, I would go to maybe NXT, take a job there, and help some of the young kids and show them the right way. Randy Orton is another guy who knows how this works, and that's why you gotta have people like him, Shawn Michaels, or Terry Taylor," said Teddy Long. (5:42 - 6:12)

Check out the full video below:

Teddy Long on Randy Orton giving back to the business

Furthermore, Teddy Long explained working as a coach in NXT could be a way to make easy money while also giving back to the business.

The WWE Hall of Famer thinks Orton could leave a lasting legacy behind by guiding the megastars of tomorrow.

"If Randy was smart, I would take that. That'd be easy and plus, he's giving back to the business. Then you can watch what you've done if you have helped some of the young kids out. You can sit back and watch and be proud of your work," added Teddy Long. (6:24 - 6:38)

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



14x WWE Championship (WWE & WHC)

1x WWE Intercontinental Championship

1x WWE United States Championship

4x WWE Tag Team Championship with Edge, Bray Wyatt & Harper, Riddle (World, RAW & SD)

2x… If Randy Orton is forced to retire, he's left behind an incredible WWE career14x WWE Championship (WWE & WHC)1x WWE Intercontinental Championship1x WWE United States Championship4x WWE Tag Team Championship with Edge, Bray Wyatt & Harper, Riddle (World, RAW & SD)2x… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… If Randy Orton is forced to retire, he's left behind an incredible WWE career 🔥🔥14x WWE Championship (WWE & WHC)1x WWE Intercontinental Championship 1x WWE United States Championship 4x WWE Tag Team Championship with Edge, Bray Wyatt & Harper, Riddle (World, RAW & SD)2x… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/igQjFrSCkG

It remains to be seen what's in store for Randy Orton, who was last seen on WWE's programming in May 2022.

Do you think The Viper should take Teddy Long's suggestion and take up a backstage role in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes