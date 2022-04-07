"It's pretty embarrassing"- Randy Orton says he tried to get a tattoo of WWE Hall of Famer

Randy Orton tried to get a tattoo of a WWE Hall of Famer when the former was 18, as per The Viper on the latest edition of Out Of Character.

Orton is currently having the time of his life on RAW. The WWE veteran is one-half of the red brand's tag team champions alongside Riddle. The duo successfully defended their belts in a Tag Team Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 38.

Orton recently appeared on Out Of Character and spoke about a bunch of interesting topics regarding his illustrious career. During the chat, Orton revealed that he once went to a tattoo shop to get a tattoo of WWE legend Goldberg. Check out his full comments below:

"As a wrestling fan in my teenage years in high school, I loved Goldberg, so I actually, my first tattoo, I went into the tattoo shop and I told the guy I wanted the Goldberg tattoo. I swear to god. Well, so I'm not The Legend Killer, The Viper, you know... I'm 18. I can get some ink now and I want to look tough da** it. So Goldberg's my guy and I'm an idiot [Laughter]. So you know, the tattoo artist said 'How about, let's come up with something that's just for you,' So okay, that's a good idea. And so you know, some version, one of this was born. But anyway, I forgot what we were talking about. I don't know if I've ever told that story before, because it's pretty embarrassing that I would even... but, yeah, there you go," said Orton. [16:42-17:54]

You can check out the results from WWE NXT HERE.

Randy Orton has faced Goldberg on various occasions

Randy Orton made his way to WWE's main roster in 2002. The young gun quickly became a popular heel on WWE TV, courtesy of his association with Triple H's Evolution faction. In 2003, Evolution feuded with Goldberg for a brief period when the latter targeted Triple H's World Heavyweight title.

Around that time, Orton faced Goldberg on multiple occasions. The duo only had one singles match, which the Hall of Famer won.

Interestingly, Orton and Goldberg teamed up as well on one occasion. The duo took on Triple H and Ric Flair on the September 8, 2003, episode of RAW, resulting in a No Contest.

Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. His decorated in-ring career came to an end with a Universal title loss to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022.

As for Randy Orton, The Viper has carved an iconic career for himself. Hopefully, he will join Goldberg in the Hall of Fame somewhere down the line.

Please credit Out of Character with a H/T to Sportskeeda if you wish to use these quotes on your website.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Angana Roy