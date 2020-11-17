Randy Orton in trouble ahead of WWE RAW

In a few hours, Randy Orton is scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on RAW. WWE has released an official statement regarding a fine of an undisclosed amount on Randy Orton, for his actions on last week's episode.

BREAKING: WWE Champion @RandyOrton has been fined an undisclosed amount hours before he defends his title against @DMcIntyreWWE on #WWERaw. https://t.co/T7bwSUe46h — WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2020

Why was Randy Orton fined before WWE RAW?

Hours before Randy Orton's title defense against Drew McIntyre, WWE has released a statement regarding the repercussions for Randy Orton's actions on last week's episode of RAW.

"WWE Champion Randy Orton has been fined an undisclosed amount for putting his hands on Adam Pearce last week on RAW."

Last week on RAW, Adam Pearce approached Randy Orton and told him that he would be defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre this week. The WWE Champion didn't like the idea and put his hands on Pearce, shoving him against the wall.

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre showed up on the show and confronted Roman Reigns. The Scottish Psychopath told Reigns that he would beat Orton on RAW and face Reigns in the scheduled champion vs. champion match at WWE Survivor Series.

A recent report has also revealed a huge SPOILER regarding the WWE Championship match on RAW tonight.