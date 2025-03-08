Randy Orton vows he's bringing back a banned move to WWE after years

Randy Orton has now said he is bringing back a banned move to WWE. The star confessed it in a huge promo.

The punt has been banned by WWE for a long time because of the damage it can inflict on an opponent. Orton specializes in this move, and now he's bringing it back.

On SmackDown, Randy Orton made his way out to the ring to open the show after rescuing Sami Zayn from suffering even further damage at the hands of Kevin Owens. The star stood in the middle of the ring and addressed what had happened with Kevin Owens. He went on to say that he had always been friends with Owens and admired the star as a wrestler for what he had done to get to WWE, but he didn't respect the man.

He went on to talk about how Owens was always jealous. He was jealous of Cody Rhodes' championship. He was jealous of Sami Zayn not for helping Roman Reigns but because he had become a bigger star than Owens himself. He said Owens had dropped Orton on his head just because he'd tried to protect his friends. He could not understand why Kevin Owens was jealous of him, given his success over his career.

He said that the voices had started talking to him again and that they had returned after half a decade to kick him in the head so that his family would never recognize him. Orton says that he's brought back the punt and will use it again.

Randy Orton is bringing the banned move back to WWE after quite a few years and plans to take Owens out with it.

