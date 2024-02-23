Randy Orton does not want to believe the allegations against Vince McMahon

At one time, Vince McMahon's influence was thought to be a significant factor in WWE's success, spearheading the movement to make sports entertainment mainstream. He was instrumental in providing numerous individuals with the opportunity to shine in WWE. Among those who have emerged as WWE superstars is Randy Orton, who attributes his career success to McMahon's support. Thus, it is particularly challenging for Orton to accept the recent allegations against the former chairman.

Vince McMahon is currently facing serious allegations of s*xual assault and s*x trafficking. Allegations that have been levied against him by former WWE employee Janel Grant. With this news sweeping the sports entertainment industry, several current and former superstars were asked to comment. Randy Orton was recently asked about this in a phone interview with The Post, where he revealed that he is torn when it comes to his former boss.

"I’ve seen the horrible things online that I don’t want to believe because this man has done so many things for me. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have been given second and third chances [in WWE]. I wouldn’t be in the position that I’m in now if it wasn’t for that man. So part of me wants to not believe it and then the other part of me understands that he could have done all these wonderful things for me and the business and created this amazing thing that will go on and on well after he’s gone, but on the other hand he’s human and he made some f*king terrible mistakes," said Orton [H/T: New York Post]

Orton did admit that Vince McMahon's contributions to the business are nothing short of amazing. After all, he built a company that The Viper believes will surely continue to grow well beyond McMahon's lifetime. That said, he also agrees that it is possible for that same man to have made "terrible mistakes".

Vince McMahon will not be in the latest edition of WWE 2K

2K and WWE are set to announce the launch of WWE 2K24 in approximately a week. The newest installment in the WWE 2K series is expected to be a hit with both wrestling fans and gamers. Just recently, 2K revealed the complete list of characters that players can choose from, but there were two notable absences.

In light of all that has occurred, both Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon are not playable characters in the game. While Lesnar's character is present, he will remain an NPC. On the other hand, Mr. McMahon's character seems to have been eliminated from the game entirely.

It's very unlikely that McMahon will feature in WWE 2K or any WWE products for that matter going forward. At least, as long as the allegations against both him and Lesnar still stand.

