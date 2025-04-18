"Randy's mystery opponent?" - Fans react as popular star's WWE return after 5 years is confirmed

The WWE Universe is beyond excited as the upcoming return of a popular star was confirmed by Big E. The reports are true, and Rusev (aka Miro) will be returning to World Wrestling Entertainment very soon.

Not too long ago, reports emerged stating that Miro is coming back to the Stamford-based promotion after five years. The star was released from his contract in April 2020. Many fans were excited about the big return, but Rusev has yet to be seen. Thankfully, Big E recently confirmed Rusev's upcoming return, and fans are eager to see the beloved star back.

“Someone who has just been announced to return. I actually reached out to him and he confirmed that the news is indeed true. I don’t know when he’ll be back. A blast from the past and now very topical because he just announced he is returning to the squared circle in World Wrestling Entertainment,” E said.

Many fans believe Rusev could end up being Randy Orton's opponent at WrestleMania 41. Here's how fans on X reacted to Big E's comments:

Fans are excited to see Rusev again on WWE TV (via X)

Rusev's final year in WWE was a disaster

Rusev kicked off a feud with Bobby Lashley in late 2019, with Lana, aka CJ Perry, leaving him for The All Mighty in the storyline. The WWE storyline faced massive criticism from many fans, while others enjoyed it. The segments featuring the trio were gaining millions of views every single week at that time.

Unfortunately, Rusev didn't benefit at all from the feud and lost most of his matches against Lashley. To make matters worse, he wasn't even included in the company's plans for WrestleMania 36. On the other hand, Lashley received a match against Aleister Black at 'Mania but ended up losing it.

Rusev and many other stars were released just days after The Show of Shows. He had a five-year stint in AEW, which left a lot to be desired.

