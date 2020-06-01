Randy Savage's brother reveals the inspiration behind Macho Man's iconic voice

The story behind Macho Man's voice has been revealed

On May 20th, 2011, the tragic passing of "Macho Man" Randy Savage was mourned by wrestling fans all over the world. Nine years later, and the legacy Savage leaves behind is no less prominent, with his iconic voice being one of the most imitated in the world of wrestling.

Sportskeeda's own Riju Dasgupta recently revealed how WWE's current Mr Money in the Bank, Otis, revealed how his "Oh, yeah" line was even inspired by Macho Man, but where did the iconic voice come from?

Well, on this week's Wrestling Daft podcast, Grado and producer John would interview Lanny Poffo - the brother of Randy Savage - and the pair asked just how both men's voices ended up sounding so different.

Where did Randy Savage get his voice from?

"Well, he was having trouble with his interviews, and I told him, 'Well, why don't you imitate Pampero Firpo?' And that was like... 'You are watching number one station in Hawaii. Oh, yeah!' He was Armenian, from Argentina, so he had a strange accent. I said, 'You read that line' and he said, 'You are watching number one station in Hawaii. OH, YEAH!' And I went... [He gasps] 'That's money. He's got it.'"

Poffo went on to reveal how the perfectionist Savage would go on to spend months polishing up his promo technique.

"And then he spent the next three months in the mirror working on his interview and, believe it or not, he was never satisfied with any interview, any match, anything. He was always wanting more, better. I'd say he made his point."

When asked if Savage spoke like that to his family, Poffo made a stark revelation - he did!

"I'm going to be honest with you, when I got him doing, 'Oh, yeah,' the last time that I heard Randy Poffo was that day, and from then on, he was, 'YEAH!'"

Advertisement

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of Wrestling Daft.

You can follow Wrestling Daft on Twitter here, and listen to the main show every Friday.

The main show is hosted by comedy legend Robert Florence and former IMPACT Wrestling star Grado, who exclusively broke the news of the podcast's launch to me last year, in a video which you can watch below.

Meanwhile, the podcast has a secondary show, which drops every Tuesday, featuring myself, producer John, and Alex - where we discuss the week in the wrestling world.